Happy Birthday: Madhuri Dixit’s romantic dialogues that will make you fall in love with her

Advertisement

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood celebrates her birthday today. She turned 53 years old. Madhuri Dixit Nene is ageing like a fine wine and undoubtedly she is one of the timeless beauties of Bollywood.

Her dancing and acting skills impressed everyone and her flawless beauty made everyone go on their knees.

Also Read: COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan entertain fans in live musical show

Advertisement

The actress has been working for more than three decades and has established a top place for herself in the industry with films like Dil, Beta, Saajan, Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Devdas and Dil To Pagal Hai

Madhuri was on the peak of her career when she decided to get married and shift to the US with her husband Dr. Sriram Nene.

Advertisement

On the occasion of her birthday, we have a list of romantic dialogues from her movies That Will Make You Fall In Love with her all over again. Check out her dialogues below:

“Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai … aur kabhi na kabhi main usse zaroor milongi” – Dil Toh Pagal Hai

“Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye … hum toh samjhe the bud, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye” – Devdas

“Kyun … hum aapke hain kaun?” – Hum Aapke Hain Koun

“Mohabbat usse karte hai joh aap par izzat kar sake … aapse aapke mohabbat se zyada mohabbat kar sake” – Kalank

“Main usse bahut pyar karti hoon … ek din ke liye nahi … ek pal ke liye nahi … zindagi bhar ke liye” – Dil Toh Pagal Hai