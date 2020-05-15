Advertisement
Home Bollywood Dialogues

Happy Birthday: Madhuri Dixit’s romantic dialogues that will make you fall in love with her

On the occasion of Madhuri Dixit's birthday, we have a list of romantic dialogues from her movies That Will Make You Fall In Love with her all over again.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit’s romantic dialogues That Will Make You Fall In Love with her
Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit’s romantic dialogues That Will Make You Fall In Love with her
Advertisement

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood celebrates her birthday today. She turned 53 years old. Madhuri Dixit Nene is ageing like a fine wine and undoubtedly she is one of the timeless beauties of Bollywood.

Her dancing and acting skills impressed everyone and her flawless beauty made everyone go on their knees.

Also Read: COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan entertain fans in live musical show

Advertisement

The actress has been working for more than three decades and has established a top place for herself in the industry with films like Dil, Beta, Saajan, Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Devdas and Dil To Pagal Hai

Madhuri was on the peak of her career when she decided to get married and shift to the US with her husband Dr. Sriram Nene.

Advertisement

On the occasion of her birthday, we have a list of romantic dialogues from her movies That Will Make You Fall In Love with her all over again. Check out her dialogues below:

“Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai … aur kabhi na kabhi main usse zaroor milongi” – Dil Toh Pagal Hai
“Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye … hum toh samjhe the bud, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye” – Devdas
“Kyun … hum aapke hain kaun?” – Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Mohabbat usse karte hai joh aap par izzat kar sake … aapse aapke mohabbat se zyada mohabbat kar sake” – Kalank
Main usse bahut pyar karti hoon ... ek din ke liye nahi ... ek pal ke liye nahi ... zindagi bhar ke liye
Main usse bahut pyar karti hoon … ek din ke liye nahi … ek pal ke liye nahi … zindagi bhar ke liye” – Dil Toh Pagal Hai
Advertisement
Previous articleVidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi biopic to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Next articleWhile we are busy chasing everything else in life, it’s important to remember and love the ones who are responsible for our very being: Says Shantanu Maheshwari

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

The Sopranos theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of The Sopranos theme song
Read more

Hina Khan pens a heartfelt note as she completes a year at Cannes film festival

News Shweta Ghadashi -
Hina Khan took to her Instagram and captioned, “A Year to Cannes! Nothing can be something if it is not acknowledged for what it’s worth.
Read more

The Beatles ‘I am the Walrus’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of 'I am the Walrus' by The Beatles I am he as you...
Read more

Tiger King – Carole Baskin Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Carole Baskin from Tiger King
Read more

Gulabo Sitabo : Prime Time But Not Lifetime

Feature Vishal Verma -
The controversy over the OTT premiere of Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer GULABO SITABO directly on Amazon Prime Video has reached new heights
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020