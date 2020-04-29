WP_Header
Irrfan Khan’s memorable dialogues from his movies

By G Shweta
Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He was famous for his intense acting and dialogue delivery. All are in shock as this bad news came in and he is no more with us.

Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday.

Irrfan was last seen in Angrezi Mediumthe last major film to release before the COVID-19, and earned praises from celebrities after its digital premier. He was notable for his work in Hollywood, with roles like in Slumdog Millionaire and more films.

We have a list of memorable dialogues from his movies. Check out the dialogues below:

Sharafat ki duniya ka kissa hi khatam … ab jaisi duniya vaise hum – Jazbaa

Abe Mohabbat thi isiliye jane diya, Zidd hoti to Baahon me hoti – Jazbaa
Beehad mein to “Baaghi” hote hain, “Dacait” milte hain parliament mein! – Paan Singh Tomar
Hamari toh gaali par bhi taali parti hai – Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
Aadmi ka sapna toot jaata hai na, toh aadmi khatam ho jaata hai – Angrezi Medium
