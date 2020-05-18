Advertisement
Coronavirus effect: Ranveer Singh shows off his toned muscles

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is keeping himself fit amid the lockdown, and he recently took to social media to show the results and flaunt his ripped physique.

By Glamsham Editorial
Coronavirus effect: Ranveer Singh shows off his toned muscles 2
Ranveer took to Instagram stories to share a shirtless picture of himself, where he is flexing his muscles after a gruelling workout session.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha auctions her artworks for a noble cause

Coronavirus effect: Ranveer Singh shows off his toned muscles 1
Ranveer Singh (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
In the image, he is seen sporting a ponytail and a beard. He wrote over the picture, “Gainz ville”.

Ranveer also shared a childhood picture of himself where he can be seen imitating the retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture of himself posing alongside a poster of Hulk in his room.

“Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life… had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan,” he wrote along with the picture.

In the image, shirtless Ranveer Singh is wearing a black belt and screaming in enthusiasm, just like Hogan.

Earlier this month, after “hibernating for very long”, Ranveer returned among fans to show off perfectly toned abs during a recent live session on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh returned to interact with fans, and tried to lift the morale of his fans during the session.

He had no pre-planned agenda, and went live as he simply wanted to say “Hello!” and send out positive vibes.

“After hibernating for very long, I am back,” he said, adding that the lockdown has been “emotionally challenging” as he didn’t anticipate it to go on this long.

Ranveer said: “It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world.”

“To all my friends and fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes and good energy.”

“I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up.”

“To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion,” he added.

