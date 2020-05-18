Covid-19 effect: Sonakshi Sinha auctions her artworks for a noble cause

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that she loves to draw faces. The actress on Monday shared a video where she can be seen making a painting of Buddha’s face.

Her painting titled “The Enlightened One” has been put up on auction to raise funds for the daily wage earners.

Sharing the video on Instagram on Monday morning, Sonakshi wrote: “I love drawing faces, so decided to draw the most peaceful one – “The Enlightened One” is up for auction to raise funds for the daily wage earners…”

“If you’d like to make it your own, do bid for it on https://bit.ly/FankindAuction (link in BIO as well) @fankindofficial #artbyaslisona.”

The artworks include digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings made by the actress over the years.

The actress recently shared a video on social media where she can be seen sitting inside a room full of her creations, sipping a cup of coffee and staring at them.

“Creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to me. And relief is what I want to bring to those for whom this lockdown has been a nightmare.”

“People who have no income and therefore no food to feed themselves or their families, the daily wage earners.”

“With the help of Fankind, I have decided to auction a mix of canvases and hand sketches that I have created with all my heart.”

“The proceeds from the auction will be donated to GiveIndia, to help provide meals to the daily wagers, the homeless and the less privileged…” Sonakshi Sinha can be heard saying in the video.

“So select an artwork you would like to bring home and bid generously, because what good are we if we can’t do good for others!”

“Please take good care of my art. I have made it with nothing but love.”

“And I hope it makes you feel proud for helping people, makes your house a little bit more beautiful and makes you feel a little bit closer to me,” she further said.

For this initiative, Sonakshi Sinha has collaborated with actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform Fankind.