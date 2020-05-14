Here are the Bollywood Biggies of 2020 Post Lockdown Films to Watch Out for Once the Lockdown is Over

Advertisement

We are heading into Lockdown 4 which is likely to bring in ease in some restrictions. One thing that movie lovers are hoping for once the Govt gives the go-ahead is to head to their nearest theatres, grab their popcorn, and watch their favorite stars.

Be it the sizzling chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the iconic Coolie No 1 or India’s historic cricket victory in Kabir Khan’s 83 or the latest edition to the cop universe films with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi – audiences have a superb line-up waiting to release. Here’s an in-depth look at the big-ticket films waiting to entertain audience.

Coolie No. 1 clearly stands out as one of the most awaited films of 2020. A comedy caper directed by David Dhawan and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, this Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer is a remake of the 1995 classic. Every look of the film has had audiences wanting more. Given the past successes of the director-producer duo of David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani, this film has trade pundits predicting a ‘blockbuster’ at the box office,

Coolie No. 1

83 ‘Bajaragi Bhaijaan’ director Kabir Khan’s next is the retelling of the Indian cricket team’s glorious victory in the 1983 World Cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and a huge ensemble of actors as the victorious team members. The film which was originally slated for an April 2020 release is waiting for a post lockdown release and given the love that cricket enjoys in the country is likely to be a winner at the box office.

83

Sooryavanshi Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ will be the latest addition to the director’s ‘cop universe’ films. The film is supposed to be a crossover between Singham, Simba and Sooryavanshi – three of Shetty’s earlier films. With Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the same frame, this film is clearly one of the most exciting action thrillers to come out of Bollywood with many likening it to Hollywood sequels.

Sooryavanshi

Laal Singh Chadha Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ is an adaptation of the American classic ‘Forrest Gump’. Aamir Khan known for his near-perfect performances has already created huge expectations with his ‘look’ for the film. In typical Aamir style, he has also his look for the film the display picture of his social media profiles. The film Is directed by Advait Chawhan who previously made ‘Secret Superstar’ which was one of the most successful Indian films In China. The film is being produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Laal Singh Chadha

Brahmastra Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, also known as Brahmāstra, is an upcoming fantasy film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. The film is said to be one of the most ambitious projects in Bollywood. The film has already undergone multiple delays, which has multiplied audience curiosity about the film. The film is being directed by Ayaan Mukherjee and produced By Karan Johar.

Brahmastra