When the lockdown was announced, Karan Johar is seen spending time at his house with his sweet family.

The COVID – 19 pandemic has got the people across the country, particularly the small towns , glued to the television.

The TV channels were forced to resort to the reruns of their old shows, due to a lack of new content. While some succeeded to grab the eyeballs, most of them witnessed a drop in the ratings

We are all at home as coronavirus has been spreading rapidly. The deadly virus is a threat to human life and the only way we can get through this is by staying at home.

There is no medicine that can cure this virus and hence it is necessary to stay away from everyone and stay at home.

Bollywood director Karan Johar is making sure to record every memorable moment with his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

He has even created a unique hashtag for his quarantine videos and it is called, ‘Lockdown with the Johars’.

Through the lockdown, Karan has been entertaining his fans and industry colleagues with cute videos of his twins.

Check out the videos of ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ below:

