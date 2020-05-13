Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend funeral of late assistant amid Covid-19 pandemic

Advertisement

Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral of his late assistant Amos, who had passed away on Tuesday.

The actor was there to pay his condolence with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao.

As per reports, Amos died due to heart attack. A longtime associate of the actor, Amos had been working with Aamir Khan for over 25 years.

A popular photographer has posted a few pictures from Amos’ last rites on his Instagram page.

In the images, we can see Aamir Khan and Kiran paying condolences to Amos’ family members.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both Aamir Khan an and Kiran Rao were wearing breathing masks at the funeral held in the city.