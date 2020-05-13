Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Priyamani wishes to explore Hindi film industry

Priyamani says, given the right opportunity, she would like to explore the Hindi entertainment industry even more.

By Glamsham Editorial
priyamani looking forward to explore Hindi film industry
priyamani looking forward to explore Hindi film industry
Advertisement

Southern star and National Award-winning actress Priyamani gained pan-Indian visibility with roles in web shows like “The Family Man” and “Ateet”, besides her dance number in the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone blockbuster, “Chennai Express”.

Priyamani says, given the right opportunity, she would like to explore the Hindi entertainment industry even more.

Also read: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan’s latest social media post gives us major friendship goals

“It would be interesting to explore an opportunity if Hindi filmmakers think I can fit into any character in a film.”

Advertisement

“I always look forward to expanding my career in the Hindi industry but (I am) certainly not rushing.”

“So far, whatever work that I have done, on web shows and a film, I am very satisfied to be part of such stories,” Priyamani told IANS.

Advertisement

Predominantly worked in south Indian films, the actress has also appeared in multilingual films such as “Raavan” and “Rakta Charitra II”.

She made a special appearance for the song “1 2 3 4 Get on the dancefloor” in “Chennai Express”.

Advertisement

Although she reserved to share much, Priyamani will be seen in the Ajay Devgan-starrer “Maidaan”.

Advertisement
Previous articleHappy Birthday: Sunny Leone’s iconic dialogues from her movies
Next articleSong Lyrics of ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’ by Nirmaan ft. Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Maddie and Tae ‘Trying On Rings’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Trying On Rings by Maddie and Tae
Read more

Why Shahid Kapoor gets ‘nervous’ about working with dad Pankaj Kapur?

News Glamsham Editorial -
It's never been easy for actor Shahid Kapoor to work with his father, the veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.
Read more

Amaal Mallik records with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for Saina Nehwal biopic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Amaal Mallik has recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra during the lockdown, for the upcoming biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal.
Read more

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao attend funeral of late assistant amid Covid-19 pandemic

News Glamsham Editorial -
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended the funeral of his late assistant Amos, who had passed away on Tuesday.
Read more

The Big Bang Theory Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of The Big Bang Theory Theme Song
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020