Rubina Dilaik shares the new poster of her upcoming Bollywood film Ardh

Rubina Dilaik is on a roll. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut now with music composer, Palash Muchhal’s, directorial debut titled Ardh. The upcoming film will also star TV actor Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav alongside Rubina. The shooting for Ardh begins today.

Rubina shared the poster of her new film and captioned, “New Beginnings 🙏🏼

#ardh @palash_muchhal @hitentejwani @rajpalofficial”

In the poster,Rubina is seen wearing a saree along with a gajra on the left side and posing backside. The poster also shows images of Taj, Gateway of India, sea view, CST station and SiddhiVinayak Temple. The film poster looks interesting.

After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik gained immense fame. Before winning Bigg Boss season 14, Rubina Dilaik, was already a popular face on Indian television, courtesy shows like Zee TV’s Choti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors TV. She also starred in many music videos this year.

Check out Rubina Dilaik shares the new poster of her upcoming film Ardh below: