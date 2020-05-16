Advertisement
Home Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘lockdown lessons’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his 'lockdown lessons' 1
Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The actor took to social media early on Saturday to share his realisations while being stuck at home. He also shared a photograph of himself.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal’s all time best dialogues

Advertisement

“Lockdown lessons…That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.”

“That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.” added Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

“That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.”

“That we can laugh with those we fought so hard…and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs.”

Advertisement

And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!” Shah Rukh Khan shared on Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

Lockdown lessons…

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

Fans comments flooded the post, naturally.

“These are just not lessons these are experiences, and Shahrukh sir you just put those feelings into words, the very words we say are difficult to get when the time comes, I wish the lockdown is treating you and your family well, stay blessed and keep smiling always…” writes a fan.

“Always love to listen and read your thoughts and your speech,” expressed another fan.

“Your words heal and give hope ..You’re so right ShahRukh.”

“Love is still worth it , no matter what anyone else tells you. At the end love is all that matters. Thank u my light, u look beautiful and ur words are as beautiful as u. You’re beautiful inside-out,” read another comment.

Advertisement
Previous articlePulkit Samrat drops his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

RELATED POSTS

Advertisement

UPDATES

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his ‘lockdown lessons’

News Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the lessons he has learnt during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
Read more

Pulkit Samrat drops his new look from Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish

News Glamsham Editorial -
Pulkit Samrat is one of the most versatile actors we have in the industry today. He portrays every role with ease and charm, completely transforming
Read more

Madhuri Dixit-Nene opens up about her upcoming single

News Glamsham Editorial -
Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has made a mark in the Bollywood industry for her flawless acting and dancing skills.
Read more

My kids don’t believe I’m On Screen In Ramayan: Swwapnil Joshi

News Glamsham Editorial -
Swwapnil Joshi is ecstatic over the Mythological Re-Run wave as Uttar Ramayan tops the TRP charts!
Read more

Katy Perry ‘Daisies’ Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Daises by Katy Perry
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020