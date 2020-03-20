While we are all at home, self-quarantining ourselves, web shows have truly come to the rescue! And while a lot of dramas and comedies are making it to our list, thrillers are definitely topping the charts. During this time, we have chanced uponSamantar- one such Marathi show on MX Player that is full of suspense, has a catchy story line and fantastic performances, making it the perfect binge series for this weekend.

Made in Marathi and dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, Samantaris the story of Kumar Mahajanwhose life changes when he hears that a man called Sudarshan Chakrapani’s past will be his future.

We definitely recommend giving this show a watch and we’ve listed down 5 reasons why

1. Marathi superstar ‘Swwapnil Joshi’ seen in a whole new edgy avatar – With Samantar, Swwapnil Joshi marks his web debut and is seen dropping his boy next door charm to don a whole new edgy avatar. Playing the role of Kumar Mahajan, he will be seen portraying the life of a lower middle-class man struggling to meet the daily needs of his family.With this series, he re-unites with ‘Tu Hi Re’ actress Tejaswini Pandit who is seen playing the role of his wife.

2. 9 Quick Episodes filled with Mystery–The series is power packed with suspense and thrill, and the ball never drops in its quick 9 episodic narrative.What’s going to happen next, will Kumar be able to find Sudarshan? Such questions will pop up in your mind, once you start watching the series. The show promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. By the director of Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai franchise –With films like EkDaav Dhobi Pachhad, Aapla Manus and Mumbai- Pune-Mumbai, Satish Rajwade has now made his digital debut as a director with MX Player’s series ‘Samantar’. Audiences were waiting for Swwapnil Joshi and Satish Rajwade to come together after their massively loved 2013 Marathi film Duniyadari and after watching Samantar…we couldn’t have asked for a better comeback!\

4. Makes you question destiny – How many of us actually read up the horoscope section in the newspapers? Or believe in destiny? Either way –the show will make you question the concept of destiny and leaves you lingering with thoughts.

5. One of a kind regional show – Samantar is a Marathi show that has an eclectic mix of talent, a beautiful narrative and direction. An adaption of the critically acclaimed novel – Samantar written by SuhasShirvalkar -this is definitely a show that will pave the way for regional entertainment in the OTT space.