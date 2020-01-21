  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adah Sharma spotted in Rishikesh with her 'bodyguards'

Adah Sharma spotted in Rishikesh with her 'bodyguards'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 19:42:29 IST

Rishikesh, Jan 21 (IANS) Adah Sharma chose to start 2020 with a vacation, and going by her social media posts and pictures she hd the time of her life.

Adah chose Rishikesh for her vacation rather than a fancy European destination. From driving a rickshaw to running with dogs, and from going into a secluded forest to feeding monkeys and deer, she explored the natural beauty of place letting her hair down.

In a video she shared on social media, Adah is seen playing with a couple of stray dogs on the banks of the Ganga. At one point she breaks into an impromptu jig around the dogs.

Fans were amused with the video. One user commented: "Zyada paas mat jao kaat lenge (don't go too cloose, they will bite)". To this Adah rehashed the famous "Dabangg" dialogue to reply: "Kutton se dar nahi lagta saab, insaaono se lagta hai (dogs don't scare me sir, humans do)."

"I'm following my new year resolution of being more social and making new friends," Adah revealed. "They told me I'd need full security to attend the main Ganga Aarti because there would be lots of people there. But these new friends helped me out and took me where not many humans have set foot. With four bodyguards (the dogs) I felt very safe," said Adah.

The actress was last seen in the "Commando 3" opposite Vidyut Jamwal last year. She will next be seen in "Man To Man" where she plays a man, and in the web series "The Holiday Season 2" . That apart, "Commando 4" has also been announced.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

NewsDeepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

Deepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

News'Judy' Trailer: Renee Zellweger as 'Judy Garland' as she struggles in showbiz

'Judy' Trailer: Renee Zellweger as 'Judy Garland' as she struggles in showbiz

NewsAla Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun thanks fans for their positive response

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun thanks fans for their positive response

News'Dil Hi Toh Hai' 3 trailer: Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra's love story ever have a happy ending?

'Dil Hi Toh Hai' 3 trailer: Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra's love story ever have a happy ending?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

NewsDeepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

Deepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive