Aftab Shivdasani to mark digital debut with 'Poison 2'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 18:47:14 IST

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is excited to make his digital debjut with the upcoming web series "Poison: 2".

"I'm quite excited to be part of Poison Season 2 as I've always wanted to play an edgy character and the script of 'Poison' gave me just that. I'm also excited to work with ZEE5 as well as director Vishal Pandya who has been a friend for a long time. Also, the webspace is something I haven't explored so far so I'm happy to explore that too," said Aftab.

'Poison 2' will also feature Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra, Gautam Gulati and Taher Shabbir.

The show streams on the OTT platform ZEE5 from April.

--IANS

aru/vnc

