  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Amber Heard spotted holding hands with rumored girlfriend Bianca Butti

Amber Heard spotted holding hands with rumored girlfriend Bianca Butti

Amber Heard spotted holding hands with rumored girlfriend Bianca Butti (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 11:44:47 IST

'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard has found her love, again. She was reportedly spotted with rumoured girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

Heard and her cinematographer girlfriend were seen holding hands and smiling when they arrived at the 4th Annual Women’s March in Downtown, Los Angeles.

Also Read: When Justin Bieber was asked to leave a gym?

Amber was one of many celebrities who not only lent her support for the cause but also addressed the enthusiastic crowd. While attending the event, the 31-year-old star took to the stage to share her own personal experiences with discrimination and judgement over things she's went through in the past.

The starlet kept it casual as she was wore a simple black t-shirt, jeans and stacked gold necklaces. She also sported an ankle book on her injured leg. While, Bianca, who is currently fighting a breast cancer diagnosis, donned an all-black ensemble of skinny jeans, a bomber jacket and a t-shirt.

Her speech clearly hinted at to her claims about Johnny Depp, however, she did not mention him by name.

"I rose from my bed one day, from two years into my own private battle, and I smelled smoke," she began her speech, as per TMZ. "I had, for years, walked with tired and weary feet into battle every single day... longing for a different kind of world, one in which I used to live."

It's unclear how long the couple have been dating for. Amber and Bianca were earlier spotted sharing a kiss outside a hotel in Palm Springs past this week.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleUrvashi Rautela to feature in Arabic avatar

Urvashi Rautela to feature in Arabic avatar

Fashion & LifestyleAnanya Panday's hilarious caption for her millennial dress

Ananya Panday's hilarious caption for her millennial dress

Fashion & LifestyleBeyonce surprised Reese Witherspoon with latest Ivy Park collection

Beyonce surprised Reese Witherspoon with latest Ivy Park collection

Fashion & LifestyleBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out together for a cozy winter date

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds step out together for a cozy winter date

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna's Kala Chashma swag

Surbhi Chandna's Kala Chashma swag

Fashion & LifestyleEsha Gupta raises the temperature in monokini

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in monokini

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film