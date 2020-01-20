'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard has found her love, again. She was reportedly spotted with rumoured girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

Heard and her cinematographer girlfriend were seen holding hands and smiling when they arrived at the 4th Annual Women’s March in Downtown, Los Angeles.

Amber was one of many celebrities who not only lent her support for the cause but also addressed the enthusiastic crowd. While attending the event, the 31-year-old star took to the stage to share her own personal experiences with discrimination and judgement over things she's went through in the past.

The starlet kept it casual as she was wore a simple black t-shirt, jeans and stacked gold necklaces. She also sported an ankle book on her injured leg. While, Bianca, who is currently fighting a breast cancer diagnosis, donned an all-black ensemble of skinny jeans, a bomber jacket and a t-shirt.

Her speech clearly hinted at to her claims about Johnny Depp, however, she did not mention him by name.

"I rose from my bed one day, from two years into my own private battle, and I smelled smoke," she began her speech, as per TMZ. "I had, for years, walked with tired and weary feet into battle every single day... longing for a different kind of world, one in which I used to live."

It's unclear how long the couple have been dating for. Amber and Bianca were earlier spotted sharing a kiss outside a hotel in Palm Springs past this week.