When Justin Bieber was asked to leave a gym? (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 10:09:29 IST

Pop singer Justin Bieber was reportedly asked to leave an exclusive gym because singer Taylor Swift wanted to train alone.

Bieber and Swift have had beef in the past. The "Blank Space" hitmaker hit out at Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, who's the official owner of all of Swift's masters of every album she's made bar one, reports mirror.co.uk.

Swift accused Braun of "bullying", with Bieber wading into the fray by sharing a photograph of him on FaceTime call with Braun and rapper Kanye West, captioning it: "Taylor swift what up."

Now it's reported that Bieber, along with the others at gym were told they needed to leave as Swift had made an appointment.

TMZ.com reported that Bieber's entourage insisted he stay and finish his workout - with it said Bieber was none the wiser that it was Swift who had booked it up.

A source told MailOnline that the "Baby" hitmaker had arrived at the gym without an appointment, and that he was asked to leave the gym "because they had other appointments."

The source added: "It is a private gym so everyone has their own time slots."

