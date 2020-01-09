  1. Home
Justin Bieber confirms he is battling with a chronic disease (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 12:06:54 IST

Pop star Justin Bieber revealed to his fans on Wednesday that he has been battling Lyme disease, which is caused by a bacterial infection that is typically spread to humans by tick bites.

Bieber took to his Instagram account, where he shared an emotional message in which he declared he will address his struggle with the illness, which is contracted through a tick bite, in his upcoming YouTube documentary.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s***, on meth etc they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!"

"It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP," he added further.

Bieber had revealed last month that he will feature in a documentary series which will give fans a closer look at the making of his first album in more than four years. The YouTube programme will also give fans an insight into the singer’s life over the past few years, which include his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and his life struggles.

