What makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother? (Pic. Courtesy: Amitabh's blog)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 12:53:10 IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently visited a doctor regarding a black patch in his left eye. The doctor's advice for the "age-related problem" made him miss his mother and her "pallu".

The 77-year-old took to Twitter on January 13 night to post an emotional note after his visit to the doctor.

"Baayi aankh phadakne lagi. Suna tha bachpan mein ashubh hota hai. Gaye dikhane doctor ko toh nikla yeh ek kala dhabba aankh ke andar. Doctor bola 'Kuchh nahi hai, umar ki wajah se jo safed hissa aankh ka hota hai, who ghish gaya hai. Waise bachpan mein maa apni pallu ko gol banakar, phoonk maar kar, garam karke aankh mein laga deti thi, waise karo, saab thik ho jayega'," Amitabh tweeted.

"Maa toh hai nahi ab, bijli se rumal ko garam karke laga liya hai. Par baat kuchh bani nahi. Maa ka pallu, maa ka pallu hota hai," added the actor, who even posted a shot of his left eye.

Amitabh's mother Teji Bachchan had passed away in December 2007.

The actor's fans are concerned about his health. Some told him to take care. One suggested him to take homeopathy medicines.

