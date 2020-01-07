  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished

Anil Kapoor: Culprits of JNU attack should be punished

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 03:00:48 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by saying that the culprits of the incident should be punished. He added that he was really sad and shocked to see whatever happened to the students on Sunday night.

Kapoor was speaking at the trailer launch of his new film "Malang", where he was accompanied by co-actors Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Elli AvrRam, besides film's director Mohit Suri and producers Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakraman. "Malang" releases on February 7.

"I feel it has to be condemned. It was quite sad and shocking what I saw. It was very disturbing. I didn't sleep the entire night by thinking about it. I feel you will not get anything by being violent and whoever has done that should be punished," said Kapoor.

At least 20 persons, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured after violence broke out in the campus on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Twinkle Khanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub have expressed their disappointment over attack.

--IANS

iv/vnc/sdr/

NewsBeyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

Beyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

NewsAmy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

Amy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Pandey's nepotism comment goes viral

Siddhant Chaturvedi's epic reply to Ananya Pandey's nepotism comment goes viral

NewsBrad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt opens up on his friendship with Jennifer Aniston

NewsAnanya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday jets off to a hill station for the next shooting schedule of Khaali Peeli

NewsJohn Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur to join hands for 'Ek Villain 2'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Illegal Weapon 2.0 from Street Dancer 3D

NewsBeyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

Beyonce Knowles faces criticism for not giving standing ovation to Joaquin Phoenix

NewsAmy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia

Amy Jackson urges fans to donate for devastation in Australia