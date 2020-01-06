  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 06 Jan 2020 14:13:40 IST

The much awaited movie of the year ‘Malang’ trailer is out. The fresh new pair of B-Town Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur look promising in the posters revealed last week.

Disha and Aditya’s kissing poster garnened alotof attention on social media.  The kissing pose is creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the recent poster, Disha is seen climbing on top of Aditya's shoulder and bends down to kiss him. This seems a new way of kissing and we totally love it.

The trailer shows Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are a crazy adventurous couple who are crazily ,madly in love with each other. But this love story has no happy ending. There more twists for this love story. While Anil Kapoor plays bad psychotic cop. Kunal Kemmu also plays an important part in the film. Basically "Malang' trailer is full of madness.

The film is said to have the two actors in a love story. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan Films and Jay Shewakraman.

It is scheduled to be released on 7 February 2020.

Check out the trailer of ‘Malang’ below:

