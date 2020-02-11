  1. Home
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova surprise fans as they welcome their third child (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Feb 2020 13:30:26 IST

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed their third child. The singer's brother Julio Iglesias Jr announced their baby news during an interview on a Chilean radio station.

When asked about rumours if he was going to be an uncle again, Julio revealed to the interviewer on Chilean radio statio: "I've already become an uncle."

And when the interviewer attempted to clarify if Enrique and Anna had welcomed another child by asking: "Has the baby already been born?" the 46-year-old answered: "Yes."

However Julio did not reveal the gender of the new baby, insisting: "It’s a secret", before adding: "My brother now has three children. He’s very happy."

Anna  Kournikova and her long-term partner Enrique Iglesias already have two-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas. The pair welcomed their twins in December 2017 and had kept her pregnancy secret until their childrens birth.

However, Enrique does keep sharing charming snaps of his children every now and then on his Instagram account, despite keeping his personal life private throughout his years in the spotlight.

