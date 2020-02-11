Janet Jackson is gearing up for her return as she looks to bring us all together again with a new album and world tour. She announced her 'Black Diamond' world tour on Monday morning which is named after her upcoming album, whose release date has yet to be confirmed.

The 53-year-old pop superstar announced on Monday (Feb. 10) that she is returning with new music in 2020, her forthcoming twelfth studio album, Black Diamond and a new world tour in support of the record.

"Hey U Guys! I've heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears,' she wrote on her Instagram. "I'm working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled Black Diamond."

'Black Diamond' will be Jackson’s first new studio album since 'Unbreakable' which released in 2015 and only her second new album since 2008’s 'Discipline.'

The 'Made for Now' songstress' new show will include a mix of music from 'Black Diamond' among the rest of her famous collections, which includes a special performance from her iconic 1989 album 'Rhythm Nation 1814', which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

As of now, Jackson has not yet announced any dates outside of North America for the tour, which is scheduled to open on June 24 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami which will conclude on Aug. 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Washington.

The tour includes a minimum of five concerts across California, which will begin on Aug. 10 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University.

While official release date for 'Black Diamond' is yet to be announced, the album is scheduled to release in 2020 via Jackson's Rhythm Nation imprint and BMG.