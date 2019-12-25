Mariah Carey got a special surprise on Monday (Dec. 23) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Christmas classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in the form of an epic lip-synch video.

To commemorate the song hitting No. 1 position on the Hot 100, 25 years after its debut, Mariah’s favorite celeb friends participated in a video lip-syncing to it.

The video which was uploaded to Carey's YouTube channel begins with Tyler Perry announcing that the video is dedicated to Mariah Carey, jokingly mispronouncing her name.

The clip also features cameos from Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Brandy, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Andy Cohen, James Corden, Normani, Diplo, Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Anitta, JoJo Siwa, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Jordin Sparks, Mariah's kids, her boyfriend and many more.

On seeing the video Carey tweeted, "WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten. I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!"