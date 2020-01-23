Ariana Grande shares a Grammy's rehearsal pic with BTS

South Korean boy band BTS and Ariana Grande recently snapped a photo together!

Ariana shared a black and white photo on her Instagram, which features herself posing with the members of the band. She wrote in the caption, "Look who I bumped into at rehearsal".

The 26-year-old songstress "bumped into" the BTS boys backstage, during the rehearsals for the upcoming '62nd Grammy Awards' ceremony.

While Ariana Grande is confirmed to perform along with other artists of the '62nd Grammy Awards', the ceremony has yet to confirm BTS's attendance at the event. However Ariana Grande's latest post suggests that all of the BTS members have joined other performers backstage in preparation for this weekend!

According to earlier reports, BTS will be joining American rapper Lil Nas X during his first performance of 'Old Town Road' at the Grammys.

The '62nd Grammy Awards' will take place on this Sunday, January 26.