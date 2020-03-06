Ariana Grande swatted once again by an unknown person

Ariana Grande's LA home was visited by police on Wednesday after an unknown person called 911 claiming shots were being fired on the property.

According to sources, the Los Angeles Police Department sent a couple of units to the artist's crib on Wednesday around 5 PM after someone called the police claiming there was a shooting in progress.

The police arrived at the place only to find that nothing was wrong, revealed the source.

This isn't the first time the 26-year-old songstress being Swatted either, the sources told the outlet, which is why authorities quickly ascertained that nothing was wrong, though they sent two cars over as a precaution.

The responding officers spoke with the property manager and took an abuse report.

LAPD plans to investigate these swatting occurrences to avoid them from happening as it's a waste of valuable police resources.

Other celebs who have been swatted over the years include Tom Cruise, Justin Timberlake, Lil Wayne, Diddy, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Pharrell.