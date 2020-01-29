Ariana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse

Ariana Grande recently opened up about watching BTS rehearsing as they prepared for something incredible.

The singer gushed about being allowed to watch the band rehearse, calling it the 'most incredible thing' she's ever seen and said she can't stop talking about it.

On Monday night (Jan. 27), the superstar took to her Twitter account as she shared her love for the K-pop sensations.

Replying to a video clip shared by a fan mentioning her during an interview on the 2020 Grammys red carpet, Grande tweeted, "Honestly...... i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i've ever seen. i'm not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn't stop talking about it / still cant."

The 'Senorita' singer was replying to a video of V, Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, Junkook and J-Hope praising her on the GRAMMY red carpet, calling her 'the one'. The Boy band also revealed that were lucky they got to see her GRAMMY performance in rehearsal before anyone else.