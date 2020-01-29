K-Pop group 'BTS' appeared on Tuesday’s edition of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' and the host has been doing his part to keep the BTS Army on the march.

The host gave out cupcakes to the fans ahead of the South Korean boy band’s appearance on Tuesday (January 28) in Los Angeles.

Fans have been patiently waiting in line to see their favourite K-Pop group hit the stage. Figuring the fans might be feeling hungry & tired after waiting for so long in line, took a stroll outside his LA studio and handed out cupcakes. He also gave out some hugs to the fans.

One of the cupcake boxes said, "Big love to the BTS Army."

BTS sat down with James Corden to talk about the Grammy Awards, their upcoming album, and perform their pre-release single 'Black Swan' for the first time. The Boy band also opened up on their collaborative stage with Lil Nas X for his 'Old Town Road All Star' special performance and also talked about how amazing the night was.

The members shared their excitement for their upcoming album and tour & also revealed what they do when they forget a dance move while performing.