The much awaited trailer of Baaghi 3 is here. The Baaghi franchise is here and it is more bigger than the other franchises. Tiger Shroff recently shared the poster of the film on his Instagram.

Tiger Shroff is back again after his WAR with Hrithik Roshan. Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor in the film, which is being directed by Ahmed Khan.

The trailer shows Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) and Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh) are brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Since childhood, Ronnie always comes to the rescue whenever Vikram falls in any trouble. Their journey begins when a certain turn in events, leads Vikram to travel abroad to complete some work.

On this trip, Vikram gets kidnapped by people who are not to be messed with but as Ronnie witnesses his brother getting beaten and kidnapped, he knows that he will do whatever it takes to destroy anyone and anything that stands in the way of Vikram’s safety. Ronnie goes on a rampage of destruction to see his brother safe again, even if it means that he independently has to take on an entire country.

While in first film Tiger was seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor, in the second film he shared screen space with Disha Patani. With Baaghi 3, Tiger is reuniting with his Baaghi co-star.

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and many others.It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. It is an official remake of 2012 Tamil film Vettai.

Baaghi 3 is slated to release on 6th March 2020.

Check out the trailer of ‘Baaghi 3’ below: