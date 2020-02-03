A video of Beyonce Knowles and her hubby Jay-Z sitting during Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem at Sunday nights Super Bowl has sparked backlash on social media after it went viral.

The superstar Grammy-winning artist and her husband who attended the game with their 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, chose to remain seated during Demi's performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV, according to TMZ.

In the images that have gone viral show the musical family sitting during the performance while others stood.

Jay-Z, who has co-produced the show this year which also features singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, collaborated with the National Football League (NFL) last year through his entertainment company Roc Nation. As part of the deal, Roc Nation will help advise on which artists will be performing at major NFL events -- including the Super Bowl.

However its unclear whether Beyonce and Jay-Z's decision to remain seated was related to the "taking a knee" protests, many critics of the movement took to Twitter after the video was released on Sunday night to condemn the couple for not standing during the national anthem.

"Not only should Beyoncé and Jay Z be ashamed for sitting during our National Anthem BUT they should be more ashamed that they have raised their child to also sit and disrespect our nation. We stand for the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday for US. Disgusting," a user tweeted.

While another wrote: "Yeah... sitting on their butts. No respect for America during National Anthem. Half time show 100 times better than Beyonce's ever was."

"Jay Z and his wife has reaped the rewards of this country, taken all they can and here they are, sitting during the anthem," wrote a fan.