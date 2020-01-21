Beyonce thanks fans for supporting her Ivy Park collection

Beyonce Knowles opened up her on social media following the launch of her new adidas x Ivy Park collection! The singer shared her new collection with her celebrity fans earlier this month before releasing it to the public over the weekend

The 38-year-old shared a heartfelt thanks to her supporters and everyone who bought her new Ivy Park collection in an Instagram post on Monday.

Beyonce also boogied down in a short video which featured each of her Ivy Park outfits.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings that stood in those long lines in the snow and rain," Beyonce wrote on Instagram. "All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your Ivy Park. I love you deep. B."

The Formation singer first launched her label back in 2016 with the British fast fashion retailer Top Shop, according to NBC. The partnership was later scrambled amid sexual assault allegations against owner Philip Green, due to which she later bought out his shares and became the sole owner.

Beyonce announced her new alliance with Adidas back in April. She began heavily promoting her line earlier in January.

Check out Beyonce's Instagram post below: