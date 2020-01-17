Beyonce Knowles and Reese Witherspoon have taken their newfound friendship to the next level. The Oscar winner actress had earlier asked Bey and Jay-Z for a glass of their champagne at the 2020 Golden Globes and it appears that request has kicked off a blossoming friendship.

Beyonce recently gifted the 'The Morning Show' actress her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection on Wednesday and Reese wasted no time modeling her new threads on Instagram.

Reese took to her social media to share with her followers that the Lemonade singer had sent the entire Ivy Park collection to her home and the actress had the most relatable reaction.

"You guys, somebody told me that a big package is arriving and I don't know what it is, let's go see," she said in the video.

In the next clip, Reese can be seen pushing an enormous orange case on wheels into her driveway.

"Oh my gosh," she shouted in excitement as she sticked the case forward. "Oh my gosh, what is happening?"

The 43-year-old starlet and her mom Betty hauled the package as they tried to guess what was inside.

"What is this? Maybe art? Balloons? Maybe it’s movie posters?" Witherspoon questioned as she tried to guess.

After unwrapping the sides of the cover, Reese sneaked inside the box to reveal that she had recieved Beyonces's Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

On her caption, Witherspoon wrote, "Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!"

Throughout the video, Reese can be seen showing off the stunning items from the line in style while the music icon's hit 'Formation' plays in the background. Witherspoon modeled and danced as she posed in hoodies, a jumpsuit and a form fitting asymmetrical dress in the collection's maroon, cream and orange color element.