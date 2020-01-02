  1. Home
Beyonce Knowles kicks off the New Year with a reflective '2019 Bey-Cap' video (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 15:02:02 IST

Beyonce kicked off the new year by looking back on her wonderful memories of 2019.

On New Year's day, the 38-year-old singer gave her fans a "2019 Bey-Cap" of the year, which included rare footage of her famous family and friends including her husband JAY-Z, 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The video clip features intimate footage of family gatherings like the birthday celebration of her and JAY-Z's twin daughter and son, as well as Beyonce's own birthday party. It also shows the family celebrating the Fourth of July and other holidays.

In addition, the footage also gives a look inside her big year professionally, which includes the release of her Netflix documentary, Homecoming, and album of the same name as well as her recently released 'The Lion King' movie and soundtrack, which led to her meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the first time at the film's London premiere.

The video concluded with the message: 'Cheers to 2020.'

