23-time Grammy winner Beyonce Knowles finishes 2019 by pulling off one of the biggest trends of the year. The singer who played Nala in the recent "Lion King" remake, looked calm, cool and utterly stunning in new photos she shared on Sunday.

The 38-year-old R&B diva posed in a leopard print ensemble from Duckie Confetti consisting of a custom strapless corset, a matching pencil skirt and gloves. She paired it with a set of classic black patent leather, pointed-toe pumps with a thin ankle strap and a low, curved vamp.

Also Read: Rihanna takes a secret trip to London Winter Wonderland

The singer also wore a clutch and emerald statement chandelier earrings.

Beyonce rocked the look while attending jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz's holiday bash at karaoke bar Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.

The Homecoming star is also ending the decade on a strong note as she recently earned her first Oscars nomination. Queen B was nominated for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King.

In January of 2020, the singer will also unveil her debut Ivy Park collection in collaboration with Adidas.