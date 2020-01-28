Dharma Productions takes a bold and dark move to promote its first horror venture - Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is slated to hit the theatres on 21st February

Dharma Productions changed their logo to promote their upcoming film ‘Bhoot Par1 – The Haunted Ship. The makers are all set to show the audience the dark side of Dharma.

Also Read: Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship' promote in a spooky way

Dharma Productions shared a video, “The plot twist you never saw coming. Let the fear take over because we are anchoring at the shore of horror with #Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.@karanjohar @apoorva1972”

In the video, Dharma logo is turned into a spooky side of darkness to promote their spooky film. This is the first Indian production company to change its logo for its upcoming release.

Karan Johar captioned, “The home of happy endings is getting a plot twist. Welcome to the dark side...a new era begins at @DharmaMovies as we step into the dark allies of the horror genre with #Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. #DharmaGoesDark @apoorva1972”

Vicky Kaushal also shared the same video and captioned, “Kuch kuch nahi... ab bohot kuch hoga! #DharmaGoesDark with #Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Ranveer Singh also shared the video and captioned, “@dharmamovies steps over to the dark side and is diving into the seas of horror! #DharmaGoesDark @karanjohar @apoorva1972”

Bhoot is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead.

Dharma Productions’ 2020 slate includes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sooryavanshi, Shershah, Brahmastra and Dostana 2.

Check out the video below: