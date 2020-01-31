  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 31 Jan 2020 10:20:00 IST

The much awaited teaser of Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship is here and it is spooky as expected.

Dharma Productions si gearing up for its first horror film and it has Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The makers unveiled the teaser and captioned, “Come face to face...with your fears. #Bhoot Trailer out on MONDAY.#BhootTrailer3rdFeb #TheHauntedShip”

In the teaser , Vicky Kaushal is holding a torch and following prints of red hands and is shocked to see his own face painting made up by the hands. He is suddenly dragged by the unknown entity and the hands of the ghosts into the wall. This is the first time that Vicky is attempting the horror genre.

The trailer drops on 3rd February 2020. The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and also has Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead and much has not been revealed about her character.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.

Check out the teaser of 'Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship' below:

