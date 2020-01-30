Dharma Productions takes a bold and dark move to promote its first horror venture - Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship. The makers unveiled the another poster and it is spooky as always.

Vicky Kaushal confirms the trailer date that is tomorrow on 31st January 2020 at 10am.

Vicky Kaushal shared the poster and captioned, “The seas of fear. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @bhumipednekar @bhanu.singh.91 @ShashankKhaitan @somenmishra @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany”

In the poster, Vicky Kaushal is seen screaming in fear as he is trapped in the hands of dead bodies. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.

In another poster, Vicky Kaushal is engaged in a peek-a-boo with a ghost. He is seen holding a torch in the hand and watching under his bed, he finds a creepy doll.

Dharma Productions also shared the poster and captioned, “The tides are getting rough...the sea of fear awaits. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot.

Dharma Productions is the first Indian production company to change its logo in a spooky way to promote this film.

The trailer will be released tomorrow. Bhoot is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. Dharma Productions’ 2020 slate includes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sooryavanshi, Shershah, Brahmastra and Dostana 2.

Check out ‘Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship’ poster below: