Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 03 Feb 2020 12:50:57 IST

The much awaited trailer of Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship is here. The teaser was released on Friday.

In the teaser, Vicky is shown being attacked by spooky hands in the video. Vicky is seen entering a haunted ship, while a sound can be heard saying, "Prithvi where are you? We are losing you. The teaser was spooky enough.

Also Read: Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship teaser: Vicky Kaushal is following hand prints in a sea of fear

The trailer shows Vicky Kaushal ( Prithvi) is a surveying officer on Sea Bird (Haunted Ship). There are mysterious stories of this haunted ship. After visiting the haunted ship, Prithvi starts experiencing spooky things and suddenly he gets trapped in that haunted ship.

The makers also shared some new posters prior the release of the teaser. In one of the posters  Vicky is surrounded by several hands.

The film is directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and also has Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead and much has not been revealed about her character.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.

Check out ‘Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship’  trailer below:

