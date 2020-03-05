  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Big B shares Jaya's pic in avatar of Swami Vivekananda

Big B shares Jaya's pic in avatar of Swami Vivekananda

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 13:26:57 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a throwback picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan in which the latter could be seen dressed as Swami Vivekananda.

"Jaya .. in film 'Dagtar Babu' in Bengali playing Vivekananda .. film could not be completed," Big B captioned the image.

Reacting to the picture, a user commented: "incredible."

Another one wrote: "Beautiful."

A day ago, Amitabh posted a black-and-white picture from the sets of Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

"In the world of this Gen Abr., conversation .. for Gulabo Sitabo .. GiBo SiBo ..Last time did something like that his was for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' ... K3G," he wrote.

--IANS

sim/sdr/

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

NewsWomen's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

Women's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

NewsTusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

NewsNicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

NewsBritney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

NewsWhen Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

When Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

International Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan's latest sporty look

Sara Ali Khan's latest sporty look