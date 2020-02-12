As the finale of Bigg Boss 13 is round the corner there are many twists and turns. The heartbeat of the fans has started intensifying. 'Who will win this season?

But what is more interesting that Siddharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla has a open letter for Bigg Boss and it is very heart touching.

Vikas Gupta shared the letter on his Instagram and captioned, “A note by a Mom ❤️ #sidharthshukla #biggboss13 #mom #sidhearts”

A thank you letter for Bigg Boss as she understands that Siddharth Shukla has changed a lot for good.

Some of the words from her letter, “I am writing this letter to thank you. You made me aware of many aspects of my son, which I did not even know. You introduced me to Chef Sid, making round loaves, making tea, doing other household chores, I could not believe that my son was able to do all this. Being the youngest in the house, Siddhartha has always been protected.

She further wrote, “Whenever he was sick, he would never leave me. But this time when she was more ill, I was not with her. 'Despite being sick in such a challenging environment, he did not lose courage. You have shown me a new aspect of his inner strength. Staying at home, he has learned to ignore many things. He taught this house to be more patient. Thanks Siddharth for so many people because of you.”

Check out the full letter below: