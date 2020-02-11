In the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode, housemates heave a sigh of relief as Salman Khan announces no elimination.There are also high chances of a mid-week eviction.Bigg Boss 13 finale on February 15 will decide who will win the show.

These contestants we are hoping can win the show because of the following reasons. Check out the contestants and the reasons below

Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla is one of the strong contestants on Bigg Boss and he has a huge fan following. With Sidharth Shukla saving Paras Chhabra in the immunity task the other day, Arti Singh along with the rest of the housemates were left disappointed and fans were also shell shocked about his game plan. It’s the finale week and Siddharth wanted to show he is playing the right game.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill’s entertainment and her antics bought her at the finale week. Fans are loving her in the show with her comedy and entertainment skills. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill are amongst the most-loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13. SidNaaz . They were also tagged as the Kabir Singh 'jodi' of the house.

Asim Riaz

Asim is one contestant who has broken the records and has become everyone’s favorite since the start. He has been giving strong competition to Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra and other contestants. This non-celebrity guy have won hearts of the audience.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai initially was a confused contestant in Bigg Boss. But after her fight with Siddharth Shukla, her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan and her ‘friends’ with Asim Riaz have made her one of the controversial contestant on the show. Even today we get to see the Siddharth and Rashami’s fight and her relationship with Arhaan Khan was almost the talk of the season.

There are also high chances of a mid-week eviction. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were surprised to hear that there will be a mid-week eviction. During the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it was revealed that there will be a nomination in the middle of the week. However, the makers have decided to take another route.

