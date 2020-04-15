Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's cute love story in the Bigg Boss house was loved by all.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have become way more popular among the masses. The lovebirds have even confessed their feelings for each other.

Also Read: Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

Asim Riaz shared loved-up photos on his Instagram on the cover of fitlook magazine. He shared two pictures for the cover page. In the first picture Asim is seen wearing white blazer and pants while holding his ladylove Himanshi. She is seen wearing light grey frilled gown.

In the second picture, Asim and Himanshi are bending towards each other and looking at the camera with their dreamy eyes. Asim is seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants while Himanshi is seen wearing a black outfit.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana look like a perfect match and we love these pictures of them together. Their latest music video ‘KALLA SOHNA NAI’ had taken the internet by storm.

Check out Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s flaunt their chemistry below: