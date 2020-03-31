  1. Home
Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivate fans to wear a mask

Love birds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana motivates fans to wear a mask
Shweta Ghadashi | 31 Mar 2020

‘Bigg Boss‘ Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have become way more popular among the masses. The lovebirds have even confessed their feelings for each other.

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz recently collaborated for the music video Kalla Sohna Nai. They were looking cute in the music video.

As the whole world facing crisis for the deadly virus COVID-19.Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana urges fans to stay safe and wear a mask. The world these days is fighting with the pandemic coronavirus which started off from China's Wuhan city. 

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are seen wearing a Bohemia KDM face mask. These contestants of Bigg Boss 13 have a huge fan following.

Check out their Asim and Himanshi’s facemask below:

