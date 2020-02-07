  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu to meet Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13: Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu to meet Salman Khan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 08:05:57 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu will meet his mother's former "Maine Pyar Kiya" co-star Salman Khan at the "Bigg Boss" house.

The "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" actor will be joined by his "Nikamma" co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia.

Excited about going on the show, Abhimanyu said: "Salman always wanted me to do a commerical film. Now that I am doing 'Nikamma', it is my way of inviting Salman by going on his show and inviting him to see our film."

Just a while ago, Abhimanyu and Shirley had recreated some of the iconic moments of "Maine Pyar Kiya" celebrating 30 years of the film.

While the film marks debut of YouTube sensation Shirley, Abhimanyu will be sporting a different avatar for his second film.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. It is set to release on June 5.

--IANS

nn/arm

NewsJonas Brothers reveal their new album is coming 'soon'

Jonas Brothers reveal their new album is coming 'soon'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss 13: Rashmi, Siddharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Aarti who deserves to win the Bigg Boss?

NewsEllie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

Ellie Goulding surprises fans in see-through innerwear

NewsKeanu Reeves begins shooting for upcoming sci-fi film

Keanu Reeves begins shooting for upcoming sci-fi film

NewsHere's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

Here's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

NewsSpiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Spiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa

Song Lyrics of 'Don't Start Now' by Dua Lipa

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mere Liye Tum Kaafi from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Song Lyrics of Mere Liye Tum Kaafi from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

FeatureMUMBAI SAGA V/S BAAGHI 3: Emraan Hashmi tames Tiger Shroff's HEROPANTI?!!!

MUMBAI SAGA V/S BAAGHI 3: Emraan Hashmi tames Tiger Shroff's HEROPANTI?!!!