  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra

'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra

Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 16:56:16 IST

Shefali Jariwala is set to re-enter the "Bigg Boss 13" house just days her eviction, to support fellow co-contestant Paras Chhabra.

This week, a new twist will put the contestants' connections to test. Following the family week this will be the "connections week", wherein the contestants' friends and family members will enter the house for a week to support them in their tasks.

Also Read: Asim Riaz proposes to Himanshi Khurana

Supporting Aarti Singh will be her sister-in-law Kashmira Shah, while Asim Riaz's love interest Himanshi Khurana will be there to support him. Vikas Gupta will enter the house as Sidharth Shukla's supporter. Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh and Shehnaaz Gill will have their brothers supporting them, while Rashami Desai will have her friend Devoleena for support.

The recently-evicted Shefali will re-enter the house to support Paras.

Related Topics

NewsAditya Roy Kapur: People tend to discount acting skills of a handsome actor

Aditya Roy Kapur: People tend to discount acting skills of a handsome actor

NewsAyushmann Khurrana: Many industry people asked me to re-think

Ayushmann Khurrana: Many industry people asked me to re-think

NewsPooja Hegde's noble gesture to children suffering from cancer

Pooja Hegde's noble gesture to children suffering from cancer

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' to release again

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' to release again

NewsMiley Cyrus reveals why she wasn't invited to 2020 Grammy Awards

Miley Cyrus reveals why she wasn't invited to 2020 Grammy Awards

NewsPain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Pain and Glory Trailer: Antonio Banderas finds himself in family situations

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Hermosa by Aastha Gill

Song Lyrics of Hermosa by Aastha Gill

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tu Jo Mili from Hacked

Song Lyrics of Tu Jo Mili from Hacked

News'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra

'Bigg Boss 13': Shefali Jariwala to support Paras Chhabra