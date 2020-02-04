Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Pop star Billie Eilish has defended her friendship with Drake after the rapper faced criticism for texting the 18-year-old.

The 33-year-old rapper faced backlash last year when Eilish revealed they had become text messaging each other after Drake reached out to praise her music.

"The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now," Billie told in an interview for March 2020 issue of Vogue. "Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump?What the f*ck is that sh*t?"

During a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish opened up about the famous people she's become friends with. The Grammy winner who recently became the first female artist to sweep all four awards of the major categories in one night, revealed that she and Drake had conversed several times over the phone.

"Drake is like the nicest dude I've ever spoken to. I mean I've only like texted him, but he's so nice," Eilish revealed at the time.

This led to an intense social media backlash against the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker for texting Eilish, who was 17 at the time of the interview. The incident comes several months after 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed that Drake had been profoundly texting her as well.