After sweeping the big five Grammys categories and lending her vocals to the Oscars’ In Memoriam tribute, Billie Eilish has dropped her new James Bond theme song 'No Time To Die'.

The teen pop sensation who has written the song along with her brother Finneas O'Connell, who became the youngest artiste in history to record the 007 theme track for the long-running spy franchise.

The slow, moody track song features heavy use of the piano as well as Eilish’s signature whisper while many fans of the franchise are sure to recognise the chord that ends the song, which is being taken from Monty Norman’s original Bond theme.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock," the singer said in a statement posted on the franchise' official page.

With 'No Time to Die', Eilish follows in the footsteps of big names who have recorded theme songs for Bond films. The list includes the likes of Adele (Skyfall), Madonna (Die Another Day), Louis Armstrong (We Have All the Time in the World on On Her Majesty's Secret Service), Paul McCartney (Live and Let Die), and Duran Duran (A View to a Kill).

The 18-year-ol singer, who recently won five Grammy awards, will be performing the song for the first time at the 2020 Brit Awards on 18th February in London.