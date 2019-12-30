Bloom gets into screaming match with Perry's relatives
Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Actor Orlando Bloom is fitting in well with the family of his fiancee and singer Katy Perry, and was spotted getting into a playful screaming match with Perry's relatives.
Perry, 35, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share footage of her Bloom, 42, enjoying a game of Taboo with the family, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Bloom, who was wearing a skintight camouflage-print ensemble, went nose-to-nose with one relative as the pair struggled to hold back their laughter.
"First of all, you're from a different country! Do you even have a visa to be here?," she yelled at the actor.
Adding to the fun, another person in the room said in response to the visa joke: "Why do you think he's marrying her?"
Perry shared the comedic exchange on her Instagram account, writing: "Happy holidays with the fam."
In a recent interview to The Mirror, Bloom said he is excited about the prospect of having a child with Perry.
"Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. I mean, she's like a kid so she's unbelievable to kids," he said.
