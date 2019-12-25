Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 25 Dec 2019

This week will witness the release of Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer, GOOD NEWWZ. The film has peaked at the right time and additionally the music too is getting popular, which means that GOOD NEWWZ is all set for a good to decent start, as it is a rom-com, and is sure pick up further as the days progress.

Checking out last Friday’s premier release, Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3, the film got badly hit on the opening day due the uncertain prevailing situation but picked up slightly on the second day and peaked on Sunday netting in excess of 75 crore during the opening weekend (80 crore including dubbed versions) which is a praiseworthy effort.

Having said that the film has to consolidate during the weekdays because the window for the film is very narrow as Akshay Kumar’s GOOD NEWWZ hits the cinemas. The film is decent in the overseas grossing around $4m with £180,000 from UK and $1,080,000 from the US, during the opening week.

Meanwhile, after a sedate start (3.50 crore), Yash Raj Films’ Rani starrer MARDAANI 2 picked up momentum as the days progressed collecting 5.25 crore from Bombay, 90 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 37.25 lakhs from Surat, 25.50 lakhs from Baroda, 11.25 lakhs from Rajkot, 75 lakhs from Pune, 12.50 lakhs from Nasik, 14.50 lakhs from Goa, 3.25 lakhs from Belgaum, 1.75 crore from Delhi city, 65 lakhs from Noida, 42.50 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 23 lakhs from Kanpur, 50 lakhs from Lucknow, 19 lakhs from Agra, 8.50 lakhs from Allahabad, 3.25 lakhs from Aligarh, 11 lakhs from Dehradun, 57 lakhs from Gurgaon, 19 lakhs from Faridabad, 4 lakhs from Panipat, 15.50 lakhs from Chandigarh, 6.25 lakhs from Jalandhar, 4.25 lakhs from Patiala, 6.25 lakhs from Amritsar, 12 lakhs from Ludhiana, 2 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 2.50 lakhs from Bhatinda, 2 lakhs from Ambala, 4.50 lakhs from Jammu, 55 lakhs from Calcutta, 7.25 lakhs from Siliguri, 9.25 lakhs from Patna, 3.25 lakhs from Dhanbad, 9 lakhs from Ranchi, 2.50 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 18 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 2.75lakhs from Guwahati, 21.75 lakhs from Nagpur, 21 lakhs from Raipur, 25 lakhs from Indore, 8 lakhs from Gwalior, 14.75 lakhs from Bhopal, 60.50 lakhs from Jaipur, 9.50 lakhs from Jodhpur, 5 lakhs from Ajmer, 2.25 lakhs from Bikaner, 11.50 lakhs from Kota, 8.75 lakhs from Udaipur, 56 lakhs from Hyderabad, 9.25 lakhs from Aurangabad, 1 crore from Bangalore, 4.50 lakhs from Mangalore, 2.75 lakhs from Coimbatore, 5 lakhs from Mysore, 3.75 lakhs from Vijayawada, 19.50 lakhs from Madras, 5.50 lakhs from Visakhapatnam and 3.50 lakhs from Kochi. Netting 28 crore plus during the opening week, MARDAANI 2 should at least be an average fare, from here on. MARDAANI 2 is so-so in the overseas grossing nearly $1m with £65,000 from UK and $325,000 from the US, till the second weekend (20-22 December).

The other release of the same week, Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi starrer THE BODY could barely manage 4 crore during the opening week from India and is a washout.

Moving on to Ashutosh Gowariker’s Arjun Kapoor starrer, PANIPAT, after a disappointing first week (26 crore) the film managed minimal collections and added another 7 crore thus netting 33 crore in two weeks from India and is a box-office failure.

Concluding with Kartik Aryan’s PATI PATNI AUR WOH, after a decent opening week (53 crore) the film saw a normal fall as it collected 2.50 crore from Bombay, 55.50 lakhs from Ahmedabad, 25 lakhs from Surat, 15 lakhs from Baroda, 8.25 lakhs from Rajkot, 91 lakhs from Pune, 7.50 lakhs from Nasik, 7.25 lakhs from Goa, 1.50 lakhs from Belgaum, 2.25 crore from Delhi city, 65 lakhs from Noida, 40 lakhs from Ghaziabad, 25 lakhs from Kanpur, 55 lakhs from Lucknow, 14 lakhs from Agra, 10.25 lakhs from Allahabad, 3 lakhs from Aligarh, 11 lakhs from Dehradun, 55 lakhs from Gurgaon, 20 lakhs from Faridabad, 4.50 lakhs from Panipat, 14.50 lakhs from Chandigarh, 6 lakhs from Jalandhar, 3 lakhs from Patiala, 4.50 lakhs from Amritsar, 10.50 lakhs from Ludhiana, 1.75 lakhs from Kurukshetra, 1.50 lakhs from Bhatinda, 1.50 lakhs from Ambala, 5.50 lakhs from Jammu, 70 lakhs from Calcutta, 6.50 lakhs from Siliguri, 9 lakhs from Patna, 4.25 lakhs from Dhanbad, 10.50 lakhs from Ranchi, 4 lakhs from Muzaffarpur, 11.50 lakhs from Bhubaneshwar, 2 lakhs from Guwahati, 20 lakhs from Nagpur, 21.50 lakhs from Raipur, 35 lakhs from Indore, 10.50 lakhs from Gwalior, 16.75 lakhs from Bhopal, 45.50 lakhs from Jaipur, 11 lakhs from Jodhpur, 4.25 lakhs from Ajmer, 1.50 lakhs from Bikaner, 8.50 lakhs from Kota, 11.50 lakhs from Udaipur, 26.75 lakhs from Hyderabad, 6.25 lakhs from Aurangabad, 70 lakhs from Bangalore, 2 lakhs from Mangalore, 1.50 lakhs from Mysore, 12.75 lakhs from Madras and 2 lakhs from Kochi. Adding another 22 crore PATI PATNI AUR WOH has netted 75 crores in two weeks from India and is a clean hit. The film has also performed well in the overseas (read as US) grossing £110,000 from UK and $900,000 from the US, till the third weekend (20-22 December).