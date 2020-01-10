'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star Brad Pitt recently credited best mate Bradley Cooper with getting him sober and helping to kick his addiction after his split with Angelina Jolie.

After bagging award for Best Supporting Actor at the recently held National Board of Review Annual Awards, Brad revealed the 'A Star Is Born' actor, who presented him with the award, played a significant role in his journey to sobriety.

The actor spoke about the cleansing experience which played an important part in improving his health and success this year. He credited Cooper for the positive change in his life.

"Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this," Pitt said as he took to stage after Cooper's introduction. "I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier since."

"I love you and I thank you."

The 56-year-old actor, who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role at the Golden Globes, has been candid about his struggles with alcoholism after the emotional breakdown of his marriage to mother of his children Angelina Jolie.