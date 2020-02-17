BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

Pop superstars BTS and Sia will be joining forces for a new single as part of the newly revealed tracklist for their upcoming album, 'Map of the Soul: 7,' just ahead of its Feb. 21 release.

The South Korean group’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted out the titles of the 20 songs that will be part of the collection on Sunday. The list is the longest ever for a BTS album which includes 15 new tracks including 'On,' which is the leading track from the new album along with five previosuly released songs as part of last year’s 'Map of the Soul: Persona' EP.

The new songs comprise of 'Filter,' 'Louder Than Bombs,' 'Zero O’ Clock,' 'Inner Child,' 'Moon,' 'Respect' and 'We are Bulletproof: the Eternal.'

'On' will be released in two versions: one which is sung by BTS only and the other one featuring renowned Australian artiste Sia. BTS got in touch with the 'Cheap Thrills' singer for a chance to collaborate which she eagerly accepted, according to BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment. The Sia version will only be a special digital-only release and won’t be on physical copies of the new album, the agency added.

Another top pop artist, Troy Sivan, took to twitter to announce that he co-wrote 'Louder Than Bombs,' joining the list of other star musicians who have collaborated with BTS such as Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki.

The first stage performance of 'On' will be aired Feb. 24 which the band recorded along with 'Black Swan,' another single from the new album, when it appeared on the late-night show earlier this month.