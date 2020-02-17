  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 13:25:39 IST

Pop superstars BTS and Sia will be joining forces for a new single as part of the newly revealed tracklist for their upcoming album, 'Map of the Soul: 7,' just ahead of its Feb. 21 release.

The South Korean group’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment, tweeted out the titles of the 20 songs that will be part of the collection on Sunday. The list is the longest ever for a BTS album which includes 15 new tracks including 'On,' which is the leading track from the new album along with five previosuly released songs as part of last year’s 'Map of the Soul: Persona' EP.

Also Read: BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

The new songs comprise of 'Filter,' 'Louder Than Bombs,' 'Zero O’ Clock,' 'Inner Child,' 'Moon,' 'Respect' and 'We are Bulletproof: the Eternal.'

'On' will be released in two versions: one which is sung by BTS only and the other one featuring renowned Australian artiste Sia. BTS got in touch with the 'Cheap Thrills' singer for a chance to collaborate which she eagerly accepted, according to BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment. The Sia version will only be a special digital-only release and won’t be on physical copies of the new album, the agency added.

Another top pop artist, Troy Sivan, took to twitter to announce that he co-wrote 'Louder Than Bombs,' joining the list of other star musicians who have collaborated with BTS such as Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, the Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki.

The first stage performance of 'On' will be aired Feb. 24 which the band recorded along with 'Black Swan,' another single from the new album, when it appeared on the late-night show earlier this month.

Related Topics

NewsKaty Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Katy Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

NewsIs Colors Bigg Boss genuine?

Is Colors Bigg Boss genuine?

NewsMohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani share a romantic kiss

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsBTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

BTS unveils longest-ever tracks list for new album

NewsKaty Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Katy Perry shares adorable photos from her engagement anniversary party

Fashion & LifestyleFilmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

Filmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards