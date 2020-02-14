As excitement builds for their new album Map Of The Soul: 7 and their upcoming world tour, the demand for BTS concert tickets has surpassed some of the top global artists.

The sale of tickets for the upcoming 'Map of the Soul' tour began last week, and the ticket exchange site for the show revealed that within the first three days of sales, BTS tickets beat the sales for artists including Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

According to the site, there were almost twice as many tickets sold for BTS’s tour as the whole Super Bowl. The ticket saw 560 percent growth, which is much higher than the 378 percent achieved by Ariana Grande’s 'Sweetener' 2019 tour and the 258 percent increase for Taylor Swift’s 'Lover' 2020 tour.

According to Forbes, the concerts tickets sold almost twice as many tickets in the first 72 hours!

"Tickets for the new BTS world tour are shifting in record quantities in their first three days, comfortably beating sales for other pop artists such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. StubHub...The sale site said it saw almost twice as many tickets sold for BTS as the entirety of the Super Bowl. The 560% growth for BTS in the first 72 hours compares with Grande’s Sweetener Tour 2019, with a 378% growth, and Swift’s Lover Tour 2020, which had a 258% increase...BTS was StubHub’s biggest seller in 2019, with other rankings putting the septet in front as the highest-grossing overall touring act. The Love Yourself World Tour had a gross of more than $196.4 million," Forbes wrote on its official page.

The K-Pop group’s highly-anticipated 'Map of the Soul' tour is scheduled to begin in April. The tour stops include many countries including the likes of Korea, the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom & many other. Many dates for the tour have been sold out within the first weekend.

The group is currently gearing up for their return with their fourth full album 'Map of the Soul: 7' on February 21.